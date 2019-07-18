PHOENIX — A suspect was taken to the hospital Wednesday after officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly attempting to charge admission at a Phoenix park.

Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said the unidentified man was allegedly stopping and charging admission to visitors at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The man reportedly had what looked like axes in his vehicle and was wearing a mask when officers arrived at the scene. The man allegedly refused commands, moved toward his vehicle and physically resisted when officers attempted to detain him.

Police say a stun gun was used on the man, yet he continued to resist. Another officer arrived and the man was taken into custody.

Police say the man then became unresponsive, and officers began life-saving measures. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived at the scene and took the man to a local hospital.

Police said Thursday morning that the man was recovering.

Lewis praised the officers' efforts to de-escalate the situation, saying it "avoided unnecessary force."

"Their immediate implementation of life-saving measures are in keeping with the commendable actions which Phoenix Police officers take on a daily basis," Lewis said in the email.

The investigation is ongoing.