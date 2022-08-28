3 dead, 2 officers injured after shootout in north Phoenix

The shooting happened near I-17 and Deer Valley Road.

PHOENIX — Three people are dead and two Phoenix Police officers were rushed to a hospital Sunday night after a shootout happened in the northern part of the city.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. That’s just west of I-17.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said that a two-officer patrol unit was sent to the area for some situation and immediately came under fire. The officers responded by shooting back as the alleged shooter retreated.

The suspect was later found dead, according to Williams. The alleged shooter hasn't been identified.

Two people were killed in the shooting, and another two bystanders were injured.

Williams angrily denounced the shooting as another example of systemic gun violence across the nation.

"This is a community issue, not a police issue," she said. "This is another example of gun violence in our community. This is another example of gun violence in our country."

The officers haven't been identified, but they were transported to a hospital where they are in "good spirits," communicating with others and are expected to recover.

The area has been closed off during the investigation. Police are asking community members to stay away.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12News for the latest updates.

