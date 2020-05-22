No one else was injured.

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed by police in Ahwatukee after officers responded to a call about a fight late Thursday.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to the complex for a call about a verbal and physical fight.

It turned out to be a domestic violence altercation, police said.

Officers responded and a 40-year-old man came to the door and was armed, police said.

One of the officers shot the man, who died at the scene.

The shooting took place near Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard.

It took place shortly before midnight.

Police said an internal and criminal investigation is underway.