Officers searching for suspect in shooting near Phoenix business, police say

One man is dead and another was seriously injured after the shooting near 16th Street and Southern Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for an armed suspect after a shooting late Friday night that left one man dead and another with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the scene of a business near 16th Street and Southern Avenue to reports of shots fired, police said. A man, identified as 32-year-old Walter Wood, was found by officers with gunshot injuries.

The officers applied first aid to Wood, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officers then learned of a second victim in the shooting who had been transported to the hospital by a friend with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect left prior to officers arriving on the scene, police said. Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is instructed to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

