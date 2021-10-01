Officers injured after vehicle crashes through barricade, hits patrol car

The two officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

PHOENIX — Two officers were injured after a vehicle crashed through a barricade and hit a patrol car early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police had created a barricade near the intersection of North 75th Avenue and West Indian School Road while investigating a fatal collision that happened late Saturday night, officers said.

A patrol Tahoe was parked just north of the barricades with two officers inside as an additional security measure, police said. A vehicle that was traveling north on 75th Avenue then crashed through the barricades and collided into the front end of the Tahoe.

The vehicle then stopped and the 21-year-old driver was detained when officers reportedly saw signs of impairment. The two officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.