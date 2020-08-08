Officers ask public for help finding suspect in fatal hit and run incident

Randy Roberts, 55, was killed when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers are searching for suspects after a man was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle late Friday night in Phoenix.

The body of 55-year-old Randy Roberts was reportedly found in the roadway after police responded to the scene near West Indian School Road and North 6th Avenue, police said.

Roberts was reportedly trying to cross Indian School Road mid-block when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.