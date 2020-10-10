x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Crime

Officers arrest driver after Interstate 10 police chase

I-10 westbound was closed at Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix due to the incident, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department reportedly arrested a driver after a police chase along Interstate 10 Saturday morning.

The chase took place along I-10 near Chandler Boulevard after officers were unable to stop the vehicle near Ray Road.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed I-10 westbound due to the incident, the department said. The lanes have since been reopened.

No information has been shared as to why the police chase started or why officers tried to stop the vehicle near Ray Road. 

The driver arrested also has yet to be identified by the police.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.
City of Phoenix, Arizona, Police Department
Join the Phoenix Police Department and local faith leaders during the National Faith & Blue Weekend October 9-12, 2020. ​Find an event to virtually attend.​ The Phoenix Police Department is now hiring for multiple positions. If you would like to join the team and become a police officer now is the time.
Phoenix

    

Related Articles