Officers arrest driver after Interstate 10 police chase

I-10 westbound was closed at Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix due to the incident, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department reportedly arrested a driver after a police chase along Interstate 10 Saturday morning.

The chase took place along I-10 near Chandler Boulevard after officers were unable to stop the vehicle near Ray Road.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed I-10 westbound due to the incident, the department said. The lanes have since been reopened.

No information has been shared as to why the police chase started or why officers tried to stop the vehicle near Ray Road.

The driver arrested also has yet to be identified by the police.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.