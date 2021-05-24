Suspect dead after police pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Nogales

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, a police pursuit began after the driver of a semi-truck reportedly approached a Border Patrol checkpoint.

NOGALES, Ariz. — A suspect is dead as a result of an officer-involved shooting that took place at the Walmart in Nogales Monday afternoon.

According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, a police pursuit began after the driver of a semi-truck reportedly approached a Border Patrol checkpoint in Nogales on Monday.

Officials say the suspect reportedly drove his vehicle into the parking lot of the Walmart located at 100 W. White Park Drive near Grand Avenue.

The suspect involved was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

