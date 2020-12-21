Off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy robbed at gunpoint in Phoenix

The vehicle, police said, contained some property belonging to the sheriff's office, including a handgun.

PHOENIX — An off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Phoenix early Monday, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the unidentified deputy reported that a man pointed a gun at him and took his vehicle, which the deputy personally owns.

The vehicle, police said, contained some property belonging to the sheriff's office, including a handgun.

It was not immediately known whether the deputy was targeted in the armed robbery because of his job.

There was no suspect description given by the department.

The department also did not say whether the suspect and the deputy knew each other.

The incident happened in the area of 16th and Campbell avenues around 4:15 a.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing.