A northern Arizona woman was arrested last week for allegedly driving under the influence while her 6-year-old child was in the car.

Michelle Hernandez, a 24-year-old woman from Flagstaff, was arrested in Prescott on Dec. 28 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office overheard radio traffic that indicated a possible DUI driver pulled into the Walmart parking lot off Gail Gardner Way, parked and passed out.

The vehicle was reported driving a short time later, heading south on Gail Gardner Way, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy pulled Hernandez over after watching her roll through a 4-way stop sign intersection.

The deputy confirmed her impairment and arrested her. Her initial tests showed that she was more than 3 times over the legal limit, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Her child was released to a family member and Hernandez was booked and charged with DUI, including a felony-level classification of aggravated DUI.

She has since been released from the Camp Verde Detention Center pending court action, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

Hernandez's arrest was among 16 DUI arrests made by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office throughout December.

