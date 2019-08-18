PHOENIX — A northern Arizona man was arrested Friday after he allegedly attempted to murder his elderly mother at her home in Ash Fork.

Charles Gregory Jones, 47, was arrested in a remote area off Crookton Road and Interstate 40 west of Ash Fork, according to Dwight D'Evelyn with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

D'Evelyn said aerial surveillance and ground searches were used to find Jones.

Jones was armed with a handgun and a knife when sheriff's office teams found him. He was taken into custody without incident.

D'Evelyn said Jones' 69-year-old mother was found inside her home with numerous stab wounds to her chest and extremities, along with possible broken bones.

The woman was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center with extensive injuries, but she was not in life-threatening condition as of Friday morning.

Jones initially violated an order of protection by entering his mother's property, D'Evelyn added.