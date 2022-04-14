Officers searching for Prius driver involved in Phoenix police shooting

The shooting happened near Loop 101 by the intersection of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for the driver of a Prius who was involved in a police shooting Thursday morning, officers said.

The vehicle was described as a 2012 light blue Prius with an Arizona license plate that reads 6NA8CG or a temporary license plate that reads U647093, the department said. The shooting happened near Loop 101 by the intersection of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

At least one officer was hit by gunfire in the shooting and transported to the hospital, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked not to approach the vehicle and call 911, officers said.

Police have yet to release the following information:

If any officers or other people were injured in the shooting

The events leading up to the shooting

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

EN ESPAÑOL: Oficiales buscan al conductor de un Prius involucrado en un tiroteo con la policía

Police currently looking for a

2012 light blue Toyota Prius

AZ Plate/6NA8CG last seen in the area of 27th St/Beardsley.



If you see this vehicle CALL 911, DO NOT APPROACH.



Possible suspect vehicle in an officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/rUfRubLKSS — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 14, 2022

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.