Shooting in north Phoenix leaves man dead

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting at a business near 27th and Northern avenues early Saturday morning, a representative with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area around 3:45 a.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police have not provided the man's identity at this time.

Investigations are currently underway, and detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

