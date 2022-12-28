Man in custody after shooting into north Phoenix apartment, injuring 2 women

Police said that the man opened fire on the apartment's back patio into the residence.

PHOENIX — A man is in custody facing several felony charges after opening fire on an apartment's back patio and injuring two women in the process, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers reportedly responded to a fight that had escalated into a shooting at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road. There, officers contacted two women who suffered minor injuries after the man began shooting through the apartment's back patio into the home.

Police said they believe the women were injured by shrapnel and ricochet from the bullets, and only one of them needed to be taken to the hospital.

The man fled the scene before police arrived, but he was soon found hiding nearby, officers said. He was arrested on "several felony charges."

More information will reportedly be released by the department soon. Stay with 12News for more updates.

