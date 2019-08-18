UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Union County are investigating after they said a man confessed to killing his 15-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Joshua Lee Burgess, 32, is charged with murder in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Zaria Joshalyn Burgess, the Union County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Detectives said that Burgess went to the sheriff's office Sunday morning to tell a dispatcher about the crime.

"This is a case where it's pure evil. He readily admitted to what transpired," said Tony Underwood, chief communications officer for the Union County Sheriff's Office. "He stopped her and said, 'you're not going to find anything, I just killed someone.'"

Detectives said they found Zaria Burgess' body in her father's home on Hampton Meadows Road after he led them to crime scene. She was visiting over the weekend, according to investigators.

Neighbors who knew the family are still struggling to accept what happened.

"Actually, just knowing the guy just a little bit, playing football with him a couple of times, it's just crazy how sad and tragic that is," said Michael Sullivan who grew up with the suspect.

Zaria was a rising sophomore at Monroe High School and was a member of the marching band and dance team.

The official cause of death will be released following an autopsy.

