Officers in Nogales shoot, kill man with weapon, authorities say

NOGALES, Ariz. — On Monday police in Nogales shot and killed a man who threatened officers with a weapon, according to the Nogales Police Department.

The shooting happened near West Shell Road in a gas station parking lot around 7:50 p.m., the state Department of Public Safety said.

Nogales police said officers saw a man, later identified as Edrei Toledo Ochoa, 31, carrying a gun and putting on what looked like a ballistic vest.

Ochoa was uncooperative when officers approached him, police said, and instead brandished knives.

Ochoa was ordered to drop the knives he was carrying several times by officers, according to police.

"The adult male became combative and brandished a knife on each hand and threatened and approached the officers after numerous commands to drop the knives were given," police said.

That's when Ochoa was shot by two officers during the encounter.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said one of the officers involved in the shooting has been with the department for more than two years, while the other had been with the department for more than eight years.

The shooting remains under investigation by DPS.

