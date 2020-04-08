PD: False report, no shooting at Rio Salado College in Tempe

Tempe police said the false report of the shooting was called in by someone who officials believe is "under the influence and experiencing a mental health crisis."

PHOENIX — Anyone on or near Rio Salado Community College's Tempe campus likely received a frightening text message on Tuesday: "A campus lockdown is in effect."

But, the Tempe Police Department quickly clarified the situation, saying the false report of the shooting was called in by someone who officials believe is "under the influence and experiencing a mental health crisis."

The department said officers responded to the campus off Interstate 10 and State Route 143 in Tempe around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

I don't know if anyone goes to the Rio Salado college Tempe campus or knows anyone who does, but I just got this text: pic.twitter.com/4ixqcQWTDF — taylor (@thedarthtaylor) August 4, 2020

The responding officers searched the area and did not find a victim or any evidence that a shooting took place.

Officers eventually found the caller at the Red Roof Inn down the street. They believe that caller is "under the influence and experiencing a mental health crisis."

Officers remained on scene, but determined it was not a valid shooting and that there was no danger to the general public.

No other information was immediately released.