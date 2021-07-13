No injuries reported after police shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A shooting involving a Glendale police officer happened Tuesday afternoon and is currently under investigation.
For reasons that police haven’t explained yet, an officer fired their weapon during an incident near Bethany Home Road and 83rd Avenue. That’s near Glendale Heroes Regional Park.
No officers or suspects were hurt, according to police.
Police aren’t searching for any more suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.