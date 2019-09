The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting Monday in Tonopah, which is west of Phoenix.

The shooting happened near 348th Avenue and Buckeye Road and MCSO says no deputies were hurt.

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody or if there were any injuries as a result of the shooting.

The scene is still active and MCSO is asking the public to avoid the area.

We are working to learn more details and will provide updates as MCSO gives new information.