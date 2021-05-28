No arrests yet in fatal shooting of man at Phoenix apartment

Police say witnesses told officers they saw multiple men approach the victim at the apartment and the shooting happened shortly after.

PHOENIX — On May 23, witnesses at a Phoenix apartment complex reported to police that multiple men approached 35-year-old Andrew Reeves and shot him.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the apartment located near Missouri and 19th avenues.

Phoenix police Reeves was on the ground with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects remain outstanding and anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

