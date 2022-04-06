Nightclub shooting in Mesa leaves 2 dead, 2 in the hospital

Police say they've taken three suspects into custody after a shooting broke out at the Lounge Soho overnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Three suspects were brought into custody after a shooting at a Mesa nightclub left two people dead and two more hospitalized, the Mesa Police Department confirmed.

MPD officers arrived at the Lounge Soho around 2:20 a.m. for calls about a shooting.

Police said the first officers on the scene saw a car speeding away from the club, and followed in pursuit. Officers stopped the car near 1000 West Southern Avenue in Mesa and detained the three people inside.

Officers found two unidentified men lying in the parking lot at the club, both with obvious gunshot wounds. The pair was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found two more victims with non-life-threatening injuries at the club and brought them to a local hospital for treatment.

"This is still a very active scene," officials said, and information is still coming in.

This is a developing story. Stay with us at 12 News for more updates.

Get Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.