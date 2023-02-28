NCMEC launches new platform to help remove sexually explicit images of children

A new platform launched by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children helps young people have sexually explicit images removed from online.

PHOENIX — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has launched a new tool to help young victims who have been exploited by having their images posted online.

It’s a platform called Take It Down and it helps those under the age of 18 from all around the world remove sexually explicit images of themselves that have been posted to the web.

“Having explicit content online can be scary and very traumatizing, especially for young people,” said Gavin Portnoy who serves as vice president of communications and brand for NCMEC.

Funding to build the initial infrastructure for the platform was provided by Meta.

Platforms participating in Take It Down include Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, MG Freesites’ Pornhub and Mindgeek, and Only Fans and Yubo.

Take It Down users can submit a report to remove online nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photos and videos depicting victims under 18.

NCMEC launched the platform at the end of December 2022 and since then, more than 200 cases have been submitted.

“The adage of ‘you can’t take back what is already out there’ is something we want to change. The past does not define the future and help is available,” said Portnoy.

NCMEC explained how the platform works.

“Take It Down works by assigning a unique digital fingerprint, called a hash value, to specific images or videos. When tech platforms sign up to participate, they are provided these hash values so they can detect and remove the imagery on their public or unencrypted sites and apps. This all happens without the image or video ever leaving a device or anyone viewing it.”

NCMEC president Michelle DeLaune said being in a situation where explicit images have been posted online can leave young people feeling desperate and hopes the new resource helps to alleviate some of the distress.

“Our hope is that children become aware of this service, and they feel a sense of relief that tools exist to help take the images down. NCMEC is here to help,” said DeLaune.

Users of Take It Down are allowed to remain anonymous. The platform is free to use.

