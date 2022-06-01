New Mexico man rams semi-truck into Arizona Walmart, police say it was intentional

Nogales Police Department are investigating the incident as a possible DUI event.

NOGALES, Ariz. — The Nogales Police Department is investigating the events leading up to a New Mexico man driving a semi-truck into the front of a local Walmart.

On Jun. 1 at around 3:20 a.m., Nogales police officers arrived at the Walmart on 100 West White Park Drive in reference to a semi-truck that, officials say, intentionally collided into the front of the building.

Police say the driver was identified as Christian Andrews of New Mexico and he was taken into custody.

Christian was processed for damages to the Walmart building and a possible DUI investigation, officials say.

The Walmart store will remain closed until further notice.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is still underway.

