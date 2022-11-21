Neighbors and first responders speak on the tragic shooting of two children in Chandler

The children's father, Derek Aaron Tighe, shot the two of them before killing himself in a horrific attack. Both children are recovering in the hospital.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — New details in the tragic shooting coming out of Chandler. Police are still investigating the deadly incident involving a father and his two children. The two kids involved initially were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition but are said to be stabilizing and expected to survive.

Neighbors like Shize Yang who lives next door to the home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School is hoping for the best for the family.

"I give them my best wishes so they can recover and survive. We're just really concerned about the fact that this situation could cause big trauma to the kids who are still young," he said.

Chandler Police responded to the home just before 8 o'clock Saturday night for reports of a shooting. Sergeant Jason McClimans said, the father 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe ultimately pulled the trigger, injuring both kids, then turning the gun on himself, taking his own life.

"The mother of the home, advising that her two children had been shot, there is some history of domestic violence, earlier this year," Sgt. McClimans said.

Criminal court cases involving domestic violence with the family, date back to February of this year, including two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and fighting. Chandler PD told 12News, the mother who was unharmed is getting help through their crisis support team. Meanwhile, peer support counselors are available for first responders following horrific calls like these.

"When we go to calls like this with children, especially when it involves their own father hurting them, it's difficult on all first responders and with the incident that happened in Phoenix recently and now this, everybody should be hugging their children right now," Sgt. McClimans added.

