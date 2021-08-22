New bodycam footage shows shooting incident between police and suspect before a multi-vehicle crash

The incident happened in late July when a homeowner contacted police about a suspicious RV parked outside of their vacant home.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several people were seriously injured following a crash led by an officer-involved shooting in late July.

On Friday, new bodycam footage from the incident was released by the Chandler Police Department.

Chandler police said that 32-year old Arnold Javier Serrano was arrested after taking off in a stolen RV.



Chandler police received calls from a homeowner about a suspicious RV parked on her property.



"Someone has parked their RV in the front driveway of one of my houses that no one is living in," the caller said.



Two patrol officers initially responded and made several attempts to get the attention of the Serrano, who was alone inside the RV, without compliance.

As officers worked to contact him, they called for backup and treated the incident as a barricade situation.



Police said that after multiple attempts to get the Serrano out of the RV, he started up the engine and plowed through the driveway gate. Officers said Serrano hit a truck and a tow truck right before shots were fired by police.

As Serrano fled the scene, he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people. He was taken into custody following the crash but it is not known if he sustained injuries from the firearm.



According to authorities, Serrano had a felony arrest warrant at the time.



The incident is part of two separate investigations including one conducted by the Maricopa County Attorneys Office. Serrano is facing multiple charges.

Up to Speed