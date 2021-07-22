Nevada mom in Arizona hospital told staff she killed her kids, police say

LAS VEGAS — A county official says a mother accused of killing her children in suburban Las Vegas before she was arrested in Arizona was a family services worker.
Jovan Trevino remained jailed Thursday in Kingman after telling a judge Wednesday she wouldn’t contest her transfer in custody to Nevada to face murder charges.
Authorities say the bodies of her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter were found Monday in separate bathtubs in a home in Henderson where police say a note said Trevino intended to kill herself.
She was arrested late Tuesday at a hospital in Bullhead City, where authorities say she told staff members she had killed her children.
