Neo-Nazi from Arizona pleads guilty over threats to journalists

A Neo-Nazi has pleaded guilty in federal court in Seattle to a charge that he conspired to threaten journalists.

Johnny Roman Garza, 21, of Queen Creek, Arizona, entered the plea by video conference Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to one count of conspiracy to mail threatening communications, to commit cyberstalking and to interfere with a federally protected activity.