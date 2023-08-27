'I probably have over 80 incident numbers': Neighbors frustrated with out-of-control parties at north Phoenix short-term rental

The neighborhood near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road is filled with families and children.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Residents living in a northeast Phoenix neighborhood are on edge after they awoke to the sound of gunshots early Saturday morning.

The neighborhood, near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road, is one that's filled with families and children.

Residents told 12News it was terrifying.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, doorbell video captured what sounded like multiple gunshots echoing throughout the street.

"We did look around our house for damage," Sarah Lauterbach said. "My husband and I walked along the street over, three houses down and there were eight shell casings in the street. There was also another shell casing found in front of the house."

Video also obtained by 12News shows some of the aftermath. In it, a group of people can be seen on a neighbor's driveway, surrounding someone who may have been hurt in the ordeal.

"There were people lying in our neighbor's driveways yelling they were in pain and being transferred into cars and whisked off into different cars speeding away," she said.

Neighbors said the shooting happened around the same time a large party was going on at a short-term rental around the corner.

"We knew this was beyond a normal vacation rental when cars lined up on two streets," another neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous said.

In fact, they say it had been the site of three nights of parties with big crowds.

"We did this from Wednesday night we called," the neighbor said. "Thursday we called police and then Friday night we called."

"The police were called by multiple, different people to my knowledge and didn't show up for 40 minutes for those calls specifically," Lauterbach said. "Nights prior, it also took them quite some time to respond where I had to call 911 when a fight did break out Wednesday night, early Thursday morning. I have at least six incident numbers that I passed along to a different officer who is now investigating this."

The property management company's attorney, George Chebat, sent 12News a statement saying, "We unequivocally deny any shooting took place on our short-term rental Property. We reserve further comment until the results of a police investigation are finalized."

However, Lauterbach said shooting aside, neighbors have had countless issues with that short-term rental before.

"In the past three years I probably have over 80 incident numbers," Lauterbach said. "There've been multiple incidents where sure, if they're loud or partying during the day it's one thing, but there's been fights, there's been strippers, there's been countless things happening. A guy urinated over our fence while our daughter was swimming in the pool with us when they had a bachelor party"

And as the area tries to move forward from Saturday's shooting, she worries about what could happen next.

"This can't continue to happen," she said. "Someone will be injured, and it may be your family member next or mine."

Phoenix police told 12News no victims were located, and no homes or property were damaged. The matter is under investigation.

Up to Speed