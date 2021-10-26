x
Crime

Neighborhood fight sends man to hospital for gunshot wounds in San Tan Valley

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the neighbors began fighting out in the street before shots were fired.
Credit: PCSO

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A man in San Tan Valley was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a neighborhood dispute turned deadly. 

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, a fight erupted between two neighbors on East Saddle Way that escalated to gun violence. 

One man was taken to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds and the other individual remained at the scene. PCSO did not yet say whether either party may face criminal charges. 

