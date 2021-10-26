Neighborhood fight sends man to hospital for gunshot wounds in San Tan Valley

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the neighbors began fighting out in the street before shots were fired.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A man in San Tan Valley was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a neighborhood dispute turned deadly.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, a fight erupted between two neighbors on East Saddle Way that escalated to gun violence.

One man was taken to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds and the other individual remained at the scene. PCSO did not yet say whether either party may face criminal charges.

PCSO is investigating a shooting on E. Saddle Way in San Tan Valley.



The incident began as a dispute between neighbors out in the street.



One adult male was sent to the hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. The other involved party stayed on scene. pic.twitter.com/8KCElRiNOg — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) October 27, 2021

Up to Speed