COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — More than three and a half pounds of fentanyl is off the streets after Cottonwood Police and Camp Verde Marshal's Office K9s busted alleged drug traffickers on State Route 260.

Cottonwood officers say they stopped a blue Ford Ranger headed toward Cottonwood near Cherry Creek Road Thursday.

Police say the truck was stopped for a cracked windshield and expired California plates.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Rigoberto Pacheco-Sanchez, ran away but was caught a short time later. The passenger, identified as 39-year-old Jose Guadalupe Briones-Becerra, was also detained. Both men are from Mexico.

K9 Kratos sniffed out a gram of methamphetamine and more than three and a half pounds of fentanyl in the truck. The fentanyl was in both powder and pill form. Police estimate the street value to be $900,000.

“This is a significant seizure of a dangerous drug taking lives across the country. Conservatively, this is enough fentanyl to kill more than half a million people," Cheif Steve Gesell said.

Pacheco-Sanchez and Briones-Becerra were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for several felony charges including transporting dangerous drugs for sale, according to police.

They were each given a $10,000 bond. Immigration Customs Enforcement holds were placed on them as well.

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking were brought in to help with the investigation. The detectives with the unit have specialized training, gear and equipment to test fentanyl safely.

“In order for officers to test fentanyl, or be around it for that matter, they have to don personal protective equipment like Tyvek® suits gloves and masks. And have antagonist medication like Narcan® nearby because exposure to fentanyl can be deadly,” a police spokesperson said.

