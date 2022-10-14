'Take care of my babies': Navajo woman's death in house fire results in murder conviction

Dion James Anagal, 44, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for recklessly starting a house fire on the Navajo Nation that killed a 38-year-old woman.

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman's death in a house fire on the Navajo Nation two years ago has resulted in a Chinle man getting sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

Dion James Anagal, 44, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of a 38-year-old woman, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

The defendant, who is a member of the Navajo Nation, will spend five years on supervised probation after he completes his prison sentence.

Court records illustrate the tragic moments leading up the victim's death on Dec. 6, 2020.

The woman had been in a relationship with Anagal and reportedly got into an argument with him on the day of the incident.

A neighbor told investigators they could hear the woman telling Anagal to leave the home, records show. A short time later, the neighbor reported smelling smoke and ran outside to discover Anagal standing outside the victim's burning house holding a hammer.

The neighbor told investigators they tried getting the victim out of the burning house and Anagal allegedly did nothing to assist them.

Officers noted in reports how the windows of the victim's home had been previously boarded up to keep the home warmer during the winter months.

As the home was filling up with smoke, the victim's teenage son reported getting a phone call from his mother while she remained trapped inside the residence.

"Whatever happens to me, I just want to let you guys know that I love you," the son claims his mother said during that phone call, FBI records show.

The victim then reportedly spoke on the phone with her son's father and advised she was "barricaded" inside a burning house.

"Take care of my babies...let them know I love them with everything," the victim allegedly told the boy's father.

At the time of his arrest, Anagal admitted to tossing a lit match onto the ground of the home, but denied trapping the victim inside the residence, FBI records show.

The victim died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

