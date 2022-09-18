Man wanted after robbing Navajo Nation bank

The Navajo Police Department is seeking information on a man wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A man is wanted in the Navajo Nation after robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock.

On Friday, Navajo Nation Police Department officers responded to a silent alarm at the bank. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect had already fled the scene, but employees were able to confirm the robbery.

Police described the man as roughly 5-feet 9-inches with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweater, a white t-shirt, white shorts, and black shoes.

The man was also seen carrying a black bag with a bright green single shoulder strap-bag.

He was last seen fleeing the bank on foot, officials said.

The NPD, as well as the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations and the Apache County Sheriff's Office, are assisting the FBI in investigating the crime.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Window Rock Police Department at 928-871-6111 or 911.

Tips can also be reported online at tips.fbi.gov.

