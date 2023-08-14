Naked man breaks into Phoenix house, says he was trying to get away from alligator, court records say

According to records, the incident happened at a home near 39th Avenue and Thomas Road on Friday.

PHOENIX — Five children were at home when a naked man broke into their west Phoenix house last week, according to court records.

The incident happened at a home near 39th Avenue and Thomas Road on Friday just before 2 p.m.

Court records identified the man as 68-year-old Eugene Shelton. The man told the arresting police officers he was trying to escape an alligator when he broke into the home.

The homeowner told police he had left his house and gone around the corner when his kids called him about the break-in, records said.

The homeowner rushed back to his house and when he got there, he found Shelton in the home's living room, sitting on his couch wearing only socks.

According to records, the kids, aged 9-17, told police they had tried to keep Shelton from coming into their house.

They tried to hold the front door closed using the weight of their bodies, but Shelton was able to push his way inside the home. One of the kids was cut on their arm while trying to prevent Shelton from getting inside. Another of the kids hit Shelton’s hand with an iron in an attempt to stop him.

The homeowner was able to remove Shelton from his house and get him out to the home’s driveway while waiting for the police to arrive.

Police said when officers tried to arrest Shelton in the driveway, he resisted them. When officers told him to get on his stomach he tried to stand up. Eventually, officers were able to handcuff Shelton and take him into custody, according to records.

Police found Shelton’s boxer near the home’s front door. They also found a fanny pack that contained two blue pills with markings that read “M 30” on them.

During an interview with police, Shelton admitted to using methamphetamine. He told officers he broke into the house because an alligator was after him. He said he didn’t know anyone was inside the house.

Shelton has been charged with the following:

3 counts indecent exposure F6

1 count indecent exposure M1

1 count burglary second degree F3

1 count resisting arrest M1

