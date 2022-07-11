Naked 78-year-old man accused of shooting at car in Phoenix

Police say Eldon Kenison was holding a gun while nude outside of his house in south Phoenix on Sunday.

PHOENIX — A 78-year-old man was standing naked outside his Phoenix house over the weekend when police say he fired a gun at a passing car.

The Phoenix Police Department said Eldon Kenison was holding a gun while nude outside of his house near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue on Sunday.

At that point, Kenison allegedly fired a single round from the pistol at a passing Nissan Sentra.

The driver sped off to a nearby business park and called 911. The driver had a dashcam that allegedly captured Kenison firing at the car.

No one was hurt.

Kenison was arrested shortly afterward and claimed that he had chased a man and woman off his property earlier in the day.

He told police the gun was given to him by his son, and it was loaded with blanks. He allegedly fired to try to scare people off.

Kenison is prohibited from owning a gun due to prior convictions. He was booked into jail for multiple charges, including indecent exposure and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

