Scheduled execution of inmate Murray Hooper expected to proceed as planned

Hooper was handed a death sentence after two murders in 1980.

PHOENIX — The execution of Murray Hooper, who was convicted for the murder of two people in 1980, is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning. Prison officials and witnesses are expected to give remarks after the execution.

Hooper was one of three suspects convicted of killing two people at a Phoenix residence in 1980.

Although Hooper's attorneys told the state's clemency board that faulty evidence meant that Hooper couldn't be linked to the crime, the appeals were rejected by the board.

Hooper declined to choose a method of execution, defaulting to lethal injection. He will be the third person to be executed in Arizona following an eight-year hiatus of executions attributed to both the difficulty of obtaining lethal injection drugs and criticism that a 2014 execution was botched.

The execution is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials and witnesses are expected to speak after the execution.

