Murder trial delayed again for suspect accused of killing Chandler roommate

Despite records showing he confessed to killing Amy Leagans after his arrest, Timothy Sullivan plead not guilty to murder and hiding her body.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the trial for the man accused of killing his Chandler roommate and hiding her body parts around the Valley was delayed again.

Landscapers first found a piece of Amy Leagans' body in November 2020, after she disappeared at the end of October.

Days later, Leagans' Chandler roommate Timothy Sullivan was arrested and charged with her murder.

Despite records showing he confessed to killing Leagans after his arrest, Sullivan later plead not guilty to murder and hiding her body.

On Tuesday, Sullivan's attorney told a judge that he wanted to push the trial back so they would have more time for a doctor to conduct “imaging” on Sullivan based on a belief he could have a traumatic brain injury.

The prosecutor raised red fags about the delay, but the judge ultimately pushed the trial back to March 2023.

Sullivan has a lengthy criminal record, including a 2014 conviction for aggravated assault after beating up a different roommate.

In July 2020, before she was killed, Leagans called for help after saying Sullivan tried to beat her up. At the time, Sullivan was on probation for aggravated assault and already racked up numerous probation violations.

Chandler police closed the July 2020 case and a few months later Amy Leagans was murdered.

The next pre-trial hearing for the case is set for February.

