Murder suspect on the run in Pinal County, deputies say

Ismael Hernandez is the main suspect in the death of his wife late Monday night, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after he was determined to be the main suspect in the death of his wife, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Ismael Ortega Hernandez, allegedly shot and killed his wife late Monday night in a home near the intersection of Padilla and Maricopa Roads, the office said. Hernandez fled the home on foot and deputies recovered his cell phone in the area.

Deputies consider Hernandez to be armed and dangerous. He is around five foot six inches tall with a thin build and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hernandez is asked to call 911 or the Pinal County Sheriff's Office directly.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

