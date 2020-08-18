Murder of pregnant Phoenix woman, roommate still haunts families 2 years later

Kimberly Gonzalez, the daughter of Omar Gonzalez, explains to 12News the loss of her father in the fall of 2018 has been tough on the whole family.

PHOENIX — Two years after the senseless slaying of a pregnant mom and her roommate, an arrest is finally leading to answers and some relief for not one, but two Valley families.

Kimberly Gonzalez, the daughter of Omar Gonzalez, explains to 12News the loss of her father in the fall of 2018 has been tough on the whole family.

"I have to deal with it for the rest of my life," she said.

Her fun-loving dad was shot along with his pregnant roommate Oralia Nunez.

"We're going to pick up my daughter's body," Oralia's mother said back in 2018.

She was in pieces learning of the news then, and even now two families are still feeling nothing but pain after police say Dimas Coronado Chafino shot them near 35th Avenue and Van Buren.

"Even though they have the person who did that to him in jail, it still doesn't bring back the life of my dad," Kimberly added.

At the time, authorities said Chafino had taken off with him and Oralia's other two sons.

"I just want him to return my grandkids now that he already did that to my daughter," Oralia's mom added.

During the on-going investigation, officials learned Chafino fled the country but authorities in Mexico found them safe back in January. Their father, the main suspect now back in the valley.

"There's no forgiving him, even God won't forgive him for taking my daughter's life away," Oralia's mom said.

Two families are broken with very little peace of mind even after an arrest.

"It was just so confusing and still to this day, I don't get why everything happens to us," Kimberly said.