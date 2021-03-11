Murder charge in Arizona against California lawyer dismissed

Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against the suspect accused of killing Norman Radder, who was found dead in his Queen Creek home in 2010.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A murder charge filed in Arizona against a California lawyer in the 2010 shooting death of his stepdaughter’s husband has been dismissed.

The dismissal was requested by prosecutors who had previously won a conviction against Robert Fischer in the death of Norman “Lee” Radder and were seeking to retry him after a judge overturned the jury’s guilty verdict.

Prosecutors cited the “interest of justice” as the reason for seeking the dismissal.

Radder was shot and killed in his family's Queen Creek home from a single shot that allegedly came from Fischer's gun, according to the East Valley Tribune. Authorities said Radder's death was staged to look like a suicide.

No specifics were offered in court records on what prompted the dismissal request, which was approved on Oct. 21. It’s unclear whether prosecutors will seek a murder charge again.

