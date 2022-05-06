A deadly weekend: Multiple shootings in Central Arizona leave 6 dead, including 2 teens

From Friday night to Monday morning, a total of eight reported shootings took place across Arizona.

PHOENIX — Over the weekend, at least seven separate shootings were reported in Arizona, with several of those being in the Phoenix area and five resulting in fatalities.

On Friday evening, police officers responded to a shooting call near 39th and Grand Avenues. A man had been shot and killed inside a vehicle.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to two shootings in Sunnyslope on Saturday.

One involved a teenage boy being shot and killed outside of his home. At the other, the shooter opened fire into a crowd during a party, killing a 14-year-old girl and injuring eight others.

Also on Saturday, the Gilbert Police Department confirmed that a 19-year-old woman had been shot in her own apartment. She died of her injury at the hospital.

On Sunday, a shooting at a Mesa nightclub left two people dead, and two more hospitalized.

That afternoon around 5:30 p.m., another shooting was reported in Prescott with two people injured, but no deaths.

Monday morning, two more shootings were reported in the Phoenix area, officials said. One in Sunnyslope left two people injured, one in critical condition. Another in Tempe left one person injured.

It's a violent weekend in the aftermath of multiple national tragedies, including less than two weeks past the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children at Robb Elementary School on May 24. That shooting was only ten days after a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The shootings were severe enough to warrant responses from several elected officials in Phoenix calling for change.

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego said that "change must happen now" in reference to the shootings.

Gallego referred to the incident at the strip mall as a mass shooting, saying that "time has run out."

Seems we can’t go a day without another mass shooting.

This time, it’s Phoenix, at 10th Ave & Hatcher.

Time has run out.

Change must happen now. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 4, 2022

Although there is no official definition for what qualifies as a mass shooting, the Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as when four or more people, not including the shooter, are injured.

By that metric, Phoenix dealt with two mass shootings this weekend. Six people, two of them teenagers, were killed. 15 are now recovering from their injuries.

