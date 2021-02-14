Police searching for suspects after two men shot at Desert Sky Mall

PHOENIX — An area in Desert Sky Mall will be restricted for the next several hours after two men were shot during an argument, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Officers responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday and found the two men with gunshot wounds, police said. Preliminary investigation has informed officers that the two men were in an argument with several other men before the shooting happened.
The two men were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.
The investigation is ongoing and police are currently talking to witnesses.
This is a developing situation. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.