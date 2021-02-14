Police searching for suspects after two men shot at Desert Sky Mall

The men were transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital after officers said they were shot during an argument with several others.

PHOENIX — An area in Desert Sky Mall will be restricted for the next several hours after two men were shot during an argument, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday and found the two men with gunshot wounds, police said. Preliminary investigation has informed officers that the two men were in an argument with several other men before the shooting happened.

The two men were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and police are currently talking to witnesses.

PANIC INSIDE: security footage obtained by @Rich_NEWS_Dude shows people running from the scene moments after the shots were fired. #12news.https://t.co/kDhV6UYtqQ https://t.co/5A6RMz2Vbk pic.twitter.com/Ja0Obe0D1E — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) February 14, 2021