DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead and four have been wounded following a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub.

The shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville, which also serves as a music venue.

City of Hartsville Public Information Officer Lauren Baker says police were dispatched to the scene at 1:59 a.m.

Darlington County Deputy Coroner Todd Hardee said two people died. Four others are being treated at local hospitals for their injuries.

The conditions of those wounded are not immediately clear. Baker told WBTW-TV no arrests have been made.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals are also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (843) 610-0633.

Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.