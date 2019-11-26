MESA, Ariz — The car was stuck, almost surrounded. A Mesa police officer was approaching with a gun drawn. And so Carlos Alcantar-Sierra did what he could to get away: He shifted his car into reverse and pressed down on the accelerator.

The car sped up, according to documents filed in Maricopa County Superior Court. But there wasn't anywhere to go. Alcantar-Sierra drove into a nearby building's landscaping, but there still wasn't enough room to get away. So he steered the car towards the Mesa police cruiser, forcing it out of the way.

Alcantar-Sierra kept moving the car back and forth, wiggling it to get more space, according to court documents. The officer pointed his gun at Alcantar-Sierra's head. Alcantar-Sierra kept driving. He created enough space to finally get away. The officer gave chase, but Alcantar-Sierra accelerated away from the scene.

He was arrested two days later on charges of attempted theft of means of transportation, burglary in the second degree, theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Carlos Alcantar Sierra

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office