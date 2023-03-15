Mother shot to death in Chandler, police say

The victim's partner is accused of shooting her in front of the couple's four children, Chandler police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting the mother of his children in Chandler.

Mohammad Alkurdi was arrested after officers found his wife's body inside the family's apartment near Frye and Dobson roads. The victim died of a gunshot wound, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Alkudi is suspected of shooting the woman in front of the couple's four children, court records show.

Police had previously been dispatched to the family's residence for reports of a domestic dispute.

The defendant has been booked into jail and is facing charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment, police said.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Muere tras ser baleada una madre de Chandler, según la policía

