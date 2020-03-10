Mother of Valley man begging for help to find son’s killer

An argument turned deadly on June 14 and the victims family is left searching for answers

PHOENIX — Shawn Reilly, 35, was shot and killed near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on June 14.

Police say he had gotten in an argument with the driver of a silver Audi.

The driver shot him and drove away.

“He was asking for a ride and the guy in the car cursed at him,” Reilly’s mother, Carol Da Roja said.

Police released cell phone video of the argument, taken from inside a nearby store.

It shows the silver Audi with a unique license plate. Police are hoping someone recognizes the plate.

“How can you live with yourself?” Da Roja asked. “He was a good man and he didn’t deserve to die like this.”

Da Roja said her son had moved to Arizona to work as a heating and air conditioning technician and to be closer to his brother.

She can’t understand how an argument over a ride could escalate to murder.