Mother defends her kids with a broomstick after man flashes them in broad daylight

A man exposed himself to several kids, all under the age of 10 on Wednesday.

PHOENIX — One Valley mother was left in shock on Wednesday after a man walked up to her home and made sexually suggestive comments towards her young kids before exposing himself to them.

“I'm still in shock," Victoria, the mother, said. Her full identity is being concealed at request.

Police arrested Douglas Dewayne Hood on the charge of indecent exposure following the scary incident.

Victoria said Hood was sitting on the porch of a neighbor's house. He saw four young children in the front yard of Victoria's house and decided to approach them, making sexually suggestive comments. According to a police report, Hood also exposed himself to them.

“He think my kids were there by themselves,” Victoria said.

The kids were not alone. Victoria and her sister were watching them through the window from inside.

Victoria said Hood started to approach the gate to go into the yard.

“I think he would come inside and grab them and touch them,” Victoria said.

Victoria's sister called 911 as Victoria went to get the kids to safety. She also grabbed the first thing she could think of to help defend her loved ones.

"The first thing that I did was throw my kids, put them inside, and get a stick from the room and if he gets in or opens the door or something like that, I was going to start hitting him,” Victoria said.

Police say Victoria confronted Hood with a broomstick. He backed away and fled down a nearby alley, where he exposed himself again. Police were able to locate him and arrest him.

“Remove him from the streets because he could do it to another person,” Victoria said.

Her concerns do not end with Hood. Many neighbors in the Phoenix neighborhood expressed concern over the safety of kids.

The sex offender registry website revealed that 28 sex offenders live within a quarter-mile of the home.

“I'm afraid it could happen again," Victoria said.