Mother, daughter stabbed during fight at Arizona gas station, police say

Police say the mother and daughter had gotten into a verbal confrontation with an unknown man and woman at the Bullhead City gas station.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Bullhead City police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a mother and daughter on Sunday at a local gas station.

Police were dispatched at about 12:40 a.m. to a Fastrip station in the 1100 block of Highway 95 after a 28-year-old woman could be heard screaming for help.

The woman and her 57-year-old mother had sustained stab wounds in the gas station parking lot. They were taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and treated for their injuries.

Police said the mother and daughter had gotten into a verbal fight with an unknown man and woman inside the Fastrip. The altercation continued out in the parking lot where the victims were allegedly stabbed by the female suspect.

The female suspect is described as a short, Hispanic woman with shoulder-length brown hair. The male suspect is described as a tall, slender Hispanic man, police said.

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle with tinted windows.

Anyone with information can call the police at (928) 763-1999.

