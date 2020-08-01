PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after she allegedly distributed and received child porn, including videos of one of her relatives, court documents say.

A total of 12 tips were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Gloria Orellana, 34, was receiving and distributing images depicting child sexual exploitation on social media.

Police interviewed Orellana and she admitted to receiving images of child sexual exploitation and admitted to possessing and distributing them, court documents say.

Orellana also told police she knew it was children engaged in sexual acts and police note that several videos that Orellana distributed showed child sexual exploitation of one of her relatives, according to court docs.

Orellana faces seven felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.