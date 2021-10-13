More than 50 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a hidden compartment

U.S. Border Patrol found multiple bags of blue pills weighing 53 pounds at an immigration checkpoint.

AMADO, Arizona — Multiple packages of blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl characteristics were found in the bed of a woman's pickup truck.

The woman driving the pickup truck at the checkpoint was a 33-year-old U.S. citizen. The blue pills were hidden in the back of the Ford F150 where the truck had a hidden compartment in the bed.

The driver of the truck was arrested Monday morning.

Border patrol agents found the packages of the potent synthetic drug through their canine and imaging technology.

The packages weighed more than 53 pounds.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials turned over the packages to the Drug Enforcement Administration who will pursue prosecution.

Border officials strongly encourage the community to report any suspicious activity by calling 1-877-872-7435. Calls can remain anonymous.

