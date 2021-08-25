More than $1 million in drugs, paraphernalia seized in Glendale drug bust

The Glendale Police Department confiscated multiple pounds of drugs, guns and money from a drug trafficking organization.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police seized multiple guns, drugs and cash from a drug trafficking organization, the department said.

On the morning of Aug. 19, the Glendale Police Department served a search warrant near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road to search a home and car.

During their search, officials said officers found four firearms, more than $20,000 in cash, more than four pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 200,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than five pounds of cocaine, according to Glendale police.

No arrests have been made but five people were taken into custody with pending charges and the investigation is still ongoing, according to officials.